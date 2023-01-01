Go
Consumer picView gallery

Hot Chick

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

88 West Columbia Street

Detroit, MI 48201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

88 West Columbia Street, Detroit MI 48201

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Saucy Brew Works - Detroit
orange starNo Reviews
2671 John R Street Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
JoJo's shakeBAR
orange starNo Reviews
88 West Columbia Street Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext
The Royce Detroit
orange starNo Reviews
76 W Adams Ave Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
PAO
orange starNo Reviews
114 W. Adams Detroit, MI 48223
View restaurantnext
Eatóri Market
orange starNo Reviews
1215 Griswold St #150 Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
The Peterboro
orange starNo Reviews
420 Peterboro Street Detroit, MI 48201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Bai Mai Thai - Downtown Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,205
1541 E Lafayette Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
Sweet Potato Sensations
orange star4.7 • 2,060
17337 Lahser Rd Detroit, MI 48219
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Midtown Detroit
orange star4.6 • 1,575
5211 Anthony Wayne Dr Detroit, MI 48202
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - New Center
orange star4.6 • 1,575
3011 W Grand Blvd Detroit, MI 48202
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Detroit

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hot Chick

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston