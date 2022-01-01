Go
Hot Chick Naperville image

Hot Chick Naperville

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

5 Jackson Avenue

Naperville, IL 60540

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

5 Jackson Avenue, Naperville IL 60540

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Lil Donkeys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aloha Pokē Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

Firecakes

No reviews yet

Small-batch, craft donuts handmade daily.

Hizemans

No reviews yet

Welcome to Hizemans - Our version of an elevated sports bar, boasting the biggest and best tv's in the area, giant wings, and great food.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Hot Chick Naperville

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston