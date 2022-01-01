Go
Located in Historic Shockoe Slip in the newly renovated 17th Street Farmers market. Elevated Fried Chicken sandwiches and plates inspired by fried chicken from all across the south east. From Nashville Hot to Carolina Comfort Hot Chick has a mouth watering choice for you!

CHICKEN

7 N. 17th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)

Popular Items

Banana Pudding$6.00
White chocolate pudding, bananas, candied walnuts, vanilla wafers, salted caramel and whipped cream.
Memphis Sweet Heat$14.00
Fried chicken thigh, Sweet & spicy sauce, dill pickles and ranch.
Buffalo Soldier$14.00
Fried chicken thigh, House hot sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, and blue cheese dressing.
Half Chicken$15.00
One drumstick, thigh, wing and breast with choice of one side.
Classic Chicken$14.00
Fried chicken thigh, Shredded Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, smoky honey mustard and spicy honey.
Sticky Asian Chicken$14.00
Fried chicken thigh, Sticky Asian sauce, sesame seeds, spicy ranch and ranch slaw.
Biscuit$1.50
Smoke Show$14.00
Fried chicken thigh, Carolina bbq sauce, pimento cheese, bacon, dill pickles and smoky honey mustard.
Hot Chick$14.00
Nashville-style fried chicken thigh, dill pickles, ranch and ranch slaw.
Jumbo Tenders$12.00
Three jumbo tenders with a choice of one side and dipping sauce:
Nashville Hot, Carolina Bbq, Sticky Asian, Memphis Sweet Heat, House Hot, Spicy Honey, Signature Dry Rub
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7 N. 17th St

Richmond VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
