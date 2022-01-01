Go
Hot Chikn Kitchn

Nashville Style menu featuring chicken dipped in one of our four premium heat level sauces starting from base level all the way to medic for you pepper heads

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

14313 Potomac Mills Rd • $$$

Avg 4.5 (203 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo 1$12.99
Nashville chikn sandwich with fries and a drink
Combo 2$11.99
Chikn tenders with fries and a drink
Chikn and Waffles$9.99
Juicy fried hand breaded chicken with homemade country waffles topped with powdered sugar and syrup on the side
Country Chikn Salad$9.49
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, cucumbers, topped with our succulent house fried chikn. Your choice of sauce and dressing
Loaded Fries$8.95
Cheese sauce, chopped chicken, drizzled in good sauce
Side Good Sauce$0.75
House made
Side Mac and Cheese$3.49
panko crusted mac and cheese
Nashville Style Chikn Sandwich$8.99
Toasted artisan potato bun, HCK signature GOOD sauce, Krinkle Kut pickles, succulent house fried chikn dipped in your choice of sauce or plain, topped with home style coleslaw
Chikn Tenders$7.99
Hand breaded, fried to perfection chikn tenders with your choice of sauce or plain
Side Seasoned Krinkle Kut Fries$3.49
House seasoned fries
Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

14313 Potomac Mills Rd

Woodbridge VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
