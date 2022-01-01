Hot Chikn Kitchn
Nashville Style menu featuring chicken dipped in one of our four premium heat level sauces starting from base level all the way to medic for you pepper heads
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
14313 Potomac Mills Rd • $$$
Location
14313 Potomac Mills Rd
Woodbridge VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
