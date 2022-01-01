Go
Hot Chip Burger Bar

Not your dad's burger bar.

1190 16th St SW #600

Popular Items

The Lego (Build Your Own!)$9.50
2 beef patties . egg bun . that's it! choose your own adventure: add on stuff, whatever your heart desires! (choose this option if you want to modify a burger)
Cheese Curds$12.00
vodka batter = goodness
(vegetarian)
#1 Classic$11.00
'Merica cheese . onion . special sauce . pickles......MN Farmed Beef! Keeping it real by supporting local small farmers.
#4 Kevin Bacon Cheese Burger$11.00
2 beef patties . 'Merica cheese . Texas bacon . egg bun
#7 Dusty, How Do You Like Your Bat?$12.00
cheese sauce . pickled jalapeño . pico de gallo . lettuce . habanero aioli
#11 Vegan Classic (Vegan)$11.00
vegan patty . 'Merican cheese . onion . pickles . special sauce . wheat bun (vegan)
#3 Call Me The Dude$13.00
mushrooms . smoked gouda . lettuce . tomato . onion . porcini mushroom aioli
Kid's Cheeseburger$5.00
(for children under 12 years old) single burger patty . 'merican cheese . drink
Kid's Chicken Strips$4.00
(for children under 12 years old) our recipe . drink
Extra Sauce
extra sauce . all extra sauces come on the side
Location

Rochester, MN MN

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
