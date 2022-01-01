Hot Chip Burger Bar
Not your dad's burger bar.
1190 16th St SW #600
Popular Items
Location
1190 16th St SW #600
Rochester, MN MN
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill
Wildwood is a locally owned sports bar and grill in Rochester and Byron with delicious, made-from-scratch food and a full bar with craft beers
Townie's Grill'd Philly Subs
Come in and enjoy!
The Workshop - Julio's
Come in and enjoy!
Taco JED
TACOS, MARGARITAS, & BEER