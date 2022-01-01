Go
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell

Come on in and enjoy!

4406 S. Campbell #116

Popular Items

Fries$3.00
Tender Carte$3.00
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled or fried chicken sandwich served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and a side of our signature Cluckin' comeback sauce.
Large Bird$14.00
One each: Breast, whole wing, thigh and leg basted in your choice of cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with pickles white bread and choice of 2 southern sides, upgrade to a premium side for $1.50 per side.
Chicken Tenders$11.50
3 large tenders basted in your choice of cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with pickles white bread and choice of 2 southern sides, upgrade to a premium side for $1.50 per side.
1/2 White$12.50
Two breasts and two whole wings basted in your choice of cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with pickles white bread and choice of 2 southern sides, upgrade to a premium side for $1.50 per side.
Kids Chicken$6.50
2 juicy chicken tenders on a slice of white bread, topped with pickles and choice of 1 side.
10 Boneless Wings$14.00
No clucking bones, just chunks or juicy chicken! Hand breaded and cooked to golden perfection, basted with your favorite cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
10 Wings$14.00
Hand breaded and cooked to juicy perfection, basted with your favorite cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
1/2 Dark$11.50
Two thighs and 2 legs basted in your choice of cluck sauce or tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with pickles white bread and choice of 2 southern sides, upgrade to a premium side for $1.50 per side.
Location

4406 S. Campbell #116

Springfield MO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
