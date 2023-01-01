Hot dog ice cream boat - 16 Plantation Rd
Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
16 Plantation Rd, Laconia NH 03246
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Axe & Ale Taphouse - 9 Old Lake Shore Road Unit #2
No Reviews
9 Old Lake Shore Road Unit #2 Gilford, NH 03249
View restaurant