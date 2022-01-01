Go
Toast

Hot Dog Heaven Amherst

Come in and enjoy!

493 Cleveland Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

493 Cleveland Ave

Amherst OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cole's Public House -DONT USE

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cork Tree Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brew Kettle

No reviews yet

Come to The Brew Kettle for great micro beers from across the states and for our great BBQ

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston