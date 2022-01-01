Hot Dog Heaven Amherst
Come in and enjoy!
493 Cleveland Ave
Location
493 Cleveland Ave
Amherst OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Cole's Public House -DONT USE
Come in and enjoy!
Cork Tree Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
The Brew Kettle
Come to The Brew Kettle for great micro beers from across the states and for our great BBQ