Hot Dogs & Wings Etc

We are a locally owned and operated restaurant near downtown Bryan. We’ve been open since 1990 and offer a variety of menu options. Our Specialty is our Famous Chili Cheese Dog! We make our chili from scratch every day, never out of a can, to bring you the very best Chili Cheese Dogs Bryan/College Station has to offer.

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

310 N Texas Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

310 N Texas Ave

Bryan TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
