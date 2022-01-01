Hot Dogs & Wings Etc
We are a locally owned and operated restaurant near downtown Bryan. We’ve been open since 1990 and offer a variety of menu options. Our Specialty is our Famous Chili Cheese Dog! We make our chili from scratch every day, never out of a can, to bring you the very best Chili Cheese Dogs Bryan/College Station has to offer.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
310 N Texas Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
310 N Texas Ave
Bryan TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse
Longhorn Tavern Steak House
Taco Crave Bryan LLC
Come in and enjoy!
The Top Shelf Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Harvest Coffee--Downtown Bryan
Specialty coffee and homemade fare.