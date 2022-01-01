Go
Toast

Hot Grillz Diner

The Hot Grillz Diner is your destination location for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a street theme!

SANDWICHES

7188 Northfield Rd • $

Avg 5 (73 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Dipper Melt$10.00
House breaded deep fried chicken breast grilled melt style with cheese and served with our tangy dipping sauce. Served with fries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7188 Northfield Rd

Walton Hills OH

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Tomato Company

No reviews yet

Family Owned Pizzeria! Fresh is an understatement! We're here to blow your taste buds away with our unique spin on Italian cuisines and much more!

WingWay

No reviews yet

Home of the 24K GOLD WINGS!

Best Gyros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Compadres Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston