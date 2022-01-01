Go
Toast

Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos

Come In and enjoy

37 North Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken$9.90
Chicken, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Steak Burrito$9.65
Classic Steak Burrito- Grilled Steak with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
Verde (mild) Chicken Burrito$9.15
Classic Chicken Burrito- Mild Chicken Verde, with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
Adobo(spicy) Chicken Burrito$9.15
Classic Chicken Burrito- Spicy Adobo Chicken with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
2-Classic Taco
Classic Griller$11.15
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Queso Dip, Lettuce, Salsa, Stacked Between Two Corn Tortillas and Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection
Queso
Beef Burrito$9.15
Classic Ground Beef Burrito- Seasoned Ground Beef with choice of beans, rice, cheese, and lettuce.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$10.15
Choice of Chicken, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kickin' Buffal Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Red Onions
Cheese Quesadilla$7.90
See full menu

Location

37 North Street

Pittsfield MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Patrick's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trattoria Rustica

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dottie’s Coffee Lounge

No reviews yet

Exceptional coffee, homemade whole food for breakfast and lunch and baked goods from Grandma Dot's recipes.

101 Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston