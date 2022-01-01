Go
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos

Come In and enjoy

724 Tyler Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Griller$11.15
Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Queso Dip, Lettuce, Salsa, Stacked Between Two Corn Tortillas and Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and Grilled to Perfection
Apple Churro$1.25
Smothered Burrito$9.90
Choice of Meat, Beans and Spanish Rice, Smothered with our House-Made Enchilada and Queso Sauce, Topped With Lettuce and Salsa
Steak Burrito$9.65
Beef Burrito$9.15
Queso
2-Classic Taco
Pork Burrito$9.65
Adobo Chicken Burrito$9.15
Buffalo Chicken$9.90
Chicken, Spanish Rice, Jack Cheese, Sweet and Kicken' Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and House-Made Southwest Ranch Sauce
Location

724 Tyler Street

Pittsfield MA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hot Harry's Fresh Burritos

No reviews yet

