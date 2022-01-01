Go
Hot Krust Panini Kitchen

Freshly made panini sandwiches using the highest quality ingredients. We cater for guests with our Halal, Vegan, Gluten Free and Keto Options!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

8015 Turkey Lake Road ste 200 • $

Avg 4.5 (1689 reviews)

Popular Items

Create Your Own Panini$8.99
Hula Hoop BBQ Chicken$7.99
Roasted chicken breast, cheddar cheese, pineapples, red onions, spinach, & special BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Bill Chicken (Spicy)$8.49
Roasted Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, & Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Spicy.
Philly Steak Panini$8.49
Slow cooked steak, Provolone cheese, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, topped with chipotle ranch & mayo.
Amanti Chicken$7.99
Roasted chicken breast, roasted bell peppers, Provolone cheese, mayo, pesto, & sun-dried tomatoes.
Impossible Burger Vegan With Vegan Cheese$11.99
T.T.L.A.$8.99
Smokey Tempeh Vegan "Bacon" Strips, Fresh Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Sea Salt
Tempeh is NOT Gluten Free.
Extra Sauce
Florentine Chicken$7.99
Roasted chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, Muenster cheese, spinach, mayo, & pesto.
Chicken Caprese *NEW*$8.49
Basil Pesto, Roasted Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze and Tomatoes
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8015 Turkey Lake Road ste 200

Orlando FL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
