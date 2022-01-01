Go
Hot Krust Pannini

8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200

T.T.L.A.$9.99
Smokey Tempeh Vegan "Bacon" Strips, Fresh Avocado, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Vegan Garlic Mayo, Sea Salt
Tempeh is NOT Gluten Free.
Philly Steak Panini$11.49
Slow cooked steak, Provolone cheese, red onions, roasted red bell peppers, topped with chipotle ranch & mayo.
Buffalo Bill Chicken (Spicy)$10.49
Roasted Chicken, Buffalo sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeño Peppers, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, & Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Spicy.
Chipotle BBQ Steak-Regular$10.99
NEW*
House made Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Slow Cooked Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Fried Jalapeños, Pickles, Red Onions.
Chicken Caprese *NEW*$10.49
Basil Pesto, Roasted Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze and Tomatoes
Hula Hoop BBQ Chicken$9.99
Roasted chicken breast, cheddar cheese, pineapples, red onions, spinach, & special BBQ sauce.
Volcano Steak$10.99
Slow Cooked Steak, Swiss cheese, Jalapeño Peppers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Banana Peppers, & Chipotle Ranch Sauce.
Create Your Own Panini$8.99
Florentine Chicken$9.99
Roasted chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, Muenster cheese, spinach, mayo, & pesto.
Sal's Curry Chicken (Spicy)$10.49
Roasted Chicken Breast, Homemade Curry Mustard Sauce, Homemade Mango Chutney, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Roasted Almonds.
Spicy version adds Jalapeños & Ghost-Pepper Jack Cheese
Location

8015 turkey lake rd, suite 200
Sand Lake FL

Sand Lake FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
