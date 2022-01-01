Hot Krust Pannini

Vines Grille & Wine Bar

Founded in 2003, Vines is an upscale locally owned and operated restaurant. Our mission is to source the best quality ingredients to provide an unparalleled dining experience. We serve heritage meats, wild caught seafood, and the freshest produce available. We are passionate about wine. With over 600 selections, our ever evolving wine list represents current interests, unique finds, rare allocations, certifiable classics & generally cool stuff. We focus on selecting quality wines from small boutique wineries as well as the top producers from around the globe. There is a perfect wine for every dish, person, and moment, our passion is helping you find it.

