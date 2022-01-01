Go
Toast

Hot Mama's Wings

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

420 West 13th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1187 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Chicken Tender Basket$9.00
Half size of housemade buttermilk chicken tenders served with choice of wing sauce, ranch and fries or tater tots. Gluten-Free
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with Mama’s coleslaw, pickle chips, choice of wing sauce (on the side) on a toasted soft roll
6 Wings$9.00
Award winning hormone and antibiotic free wings tossed in your choice of awesome sauce. Gluten-Free
A Pound of Fries$7.50
A full basket of Mama's fries. Gluten-Free
All American Burger$14.50
Our classic cheeseburger with Tillamook cheddar, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle chips, fry sauce served with choice of fries or tots.
9 Wings$13.00
Award winning hormone and antibiotic free wings tossed in your choice of awesome sauce. Gluten-Free
A Pound of Tots$7.50
A full basket of Mama's tots. Gluten-Free
Fried Cauliflower$12.50
Tossed in choice of wing sauce, served with ranch dressing. Gluten-Free
Chicken Tender Basket$15.00
Housemade buttermilk chicken tenders served with choice of wing sauce, ranch and fries or tater tots. Gluten-Free
Beer-Battered Pickle Basket$11.00
Fried pickle chips, served with ranch dressing. Gluten-Free
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

420 West 13th Ave

Eugene OR

Sunday11:30 am - 10:05 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 10:05 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:05 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:05 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:05 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:05 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:05 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spice N Steam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Community Fermentation Union

No reviews yet

Community Fermentation Union - come eat delicious pizza hot from our wood-burning oven, enjoy rotating specials with farm-fresh ingredients, and drink delightful beer at our brewpub in the heart of Eugene, Oregon.

Falling Sky Brewing

No reviews yet

We love Craft Beer and Great Food! And we make everything in house!

Claim 52 Kitchen

No reviews yet

To-go Menu for locally-sourced freshly prepared food & hand-crafted beer!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston