Go
Toast

Hot Peppers

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

78-33 Springfield Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (1062 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadillas$7.95
Chips - Queso$2.25
Salad Bowl$7.95
Burrito$7.95
Burrito Bowl$7.95
Nachos$7.95
Kissy Mango$2.75
Tacos$7.95
Chips - Guacamole$2.75
Chips$1.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

78-33 Springfield Blvd

Oakland Gardens NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rokstar Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Island Provisions

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cooked Klean

No reviews yet

Klean Ingredients Crafted With Love!

Fat Ernie's Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

Come in & enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston