Hot Rod Cafe - New London

114 Bank Street

Popular Items

Fruit & Nut Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens, sliced apples and pears, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, onions, tomato, cucumber, gorgonzola cheese and house vinaigrette.
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$8.95
Gingerale$2.00
Sprite$2.00
Basket of Fries$6.95
Garlic Pepper Calamari$11.95
Caesar Salad Dinner$9.95
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese. Dinner sized portion. Add chicken, steak or salmon for an additional charge.
Bottled Water$1.00
Chocolate Fantasy$4.95
Basket of Garlic Pepper Parm Tots$9.95
114 Bank Street

New London CT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
