Hot Shots Food Truck

Locally hand-made gourmet breakfast and lunch items. Wholesome quality food for the entire family at extremely fair prices.

750 E State St

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese$6.99
Hand Cut French Fries
Hot and Crispy Waffle
Basic Burger or Veggie Burger$8.99
Country Breakfast$6.99
Hot Sauce$0.50
CRISPY$7.99
Side of Eggs ( 2 )$1.99
Seasonal Veggies
750 E State St

Athens OH

SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Sol Island Bar and Grill

Sol Island Bar & Grill located in scenic Athens, Ohio!

Zoë

Safe fine dining takeout!

Avalanche Pizza

Local family owned pizzeria serving Athens for over 20 years!

Jackie O's Bakeshop

Gluten-y is not a sin! We make fresh-baked pastries, cookies and breads using organic flours and sugars, as well as other fine ingredients to make soups, sandwiches, salads and such. Kind of lunchy, really bakey.

