Hot Spot Cafe

Hot Spot Cafe is located within the T-Mobile call center. All orders MUST be placed online and be picked up in the cafe at the designated pickup area.

133 1st Park Drive

Chicken Tenders$3.00
French Fries$2.00
Caesar Salad$4.50
Sausage Breakfast Scramble$4.29
Chicken Basket$5.00
Mozzarella Sticks$2.25
Tater Tots$2.00
Crispy Chicken Burger$3.00
Large Fountain Drink$1.25
Side of Sausage$1.50
133 1st Park Drive

Oakland ME

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
