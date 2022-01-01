Hot Springs National Park restaurants you'll love
Must-try Hot Springs National Park restaurants
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs
|Popular items
|A18 Pollo Con Queso
|$9.95
Two fillets of seasoned fish, served with steamed vegetables & rice
|C1 Three Enchiladas
|$10.95
Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping
|Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.25
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
More about Vault
Vault
723 Central Ave #100, Hot Springs
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$15.00
Risotto, House Marinara, Fresh Micro Basil
|8oz Lobster Tail
|$25.00
8oz Cold Water Lobster Tail
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Cheddar Cheese, Cream
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs
|Popular items
|A18 Pollo Con Queso
|$9.95
Two fillets of seasoned fish, served with steamed vegetables & rice
|C1 Three Enchiladas
|$10.95
Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping
|Salsa
|$4.99
Our homemade red or green salsa
More about Mr. Whiskers
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Mr. Whiskers
4195 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs
|Popular items
|Half Rack
|$15.99
& 2 sides
|#10 Chicken Tenders (5)
|$9.99
5 Tenders & 2 sides
|#2 Catfish
|$10.49
2 pc Catfish & 2 sides
More about Red Oak Fillin' Station
Red Oak Fillin' Station
2169 Carpenter Dam Road, Hot Springs
|Popular items
|Smokehouse Nachos
|$13.00
|Smoked St. Louis Ribs 4 Bones
|$13.00
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$12.00
More about Boondocks Sports Bar & Pool Hall
Boondocks Sports Bar & Pool Hall
1331 Airport Rd. Ste. G, Hot Springs
More about Sugar & Spice Frozen Fruit Bar
Sugar & Spice Frozen Fruit Bar
--117 Piper St Suite A, Hot Springs
More about The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
608 East Grand Avenue, Hot Springs
More about Benny's Bistro
Benny's Bistro
2700 Central Avenue, Hot Springs National Park