Hot Springs National Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Hot Springs National Park restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Hot Springs National Park

Hot Springs National Park's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Hot Springs National Park restaurants

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE. image

 

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.

5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
A18 Pollo Con Queso$9.95
Two fillets of seasoned fish, served with steamed vegetables & rice
C1 Three Enchiladas$10.95
Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$10.25
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
Vault image

 

Vault

723 Central Ave #100, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$15.00
Risotto, House Marinara, Fresh Micro Basil
8oz Lobster Tail$25.00
8oz Cold Water Lobster Tail
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Cheddar Cheese, Cream
More about Vault
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE image

 

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE

2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
A18 Pollo Con Queso$9.95
Two fillets of seasoned fish, served with steamed vegetables & rice
C1 Three Enchiladas$10.95
Three Enchiladas Choice of cheese, chicken or beef, served with your favorite topping
Salsa$4.99
Our homemade red or green salsa
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
Mr. Whiskers image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Mr. Whiskers

4195 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs

Avg 4.5 (2299 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Rack$15.99
& 2 sides
#10 Chicken Tenders (5)$9.99
5 Tenders & 2 sides
#2 Catfish$10.49
2 pc Catfish & 2 sides
More about Mr. Whiskers
Red Oak Fillin' Station image

 

Red Oak Fillin' Station

2169 Carpenter Dam Road, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Smokehouse Nachos$13.00
Smoked St. Louis Ribs 4 Bones$13.00
Brisket Grilled Cheese$12.00
More about Red Oak Fillin' Station
Restaurant banner

 

Boondocks Sports Bar & Pool Hall

1331 Airport Rd. Ste. G, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Boondocks Sports Bar & Pool Hall
Main pic

 

Sugar & Spice Frozen Fruit Bar

--117 Piper St Suite A, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sugar & Spice Frozen Fruit Bar
Banner pic

 

The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe

608 East Grand Avenue, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
Main pic

 

Benny's Bistro

2700 Central Avenue, Hot Springs National Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Benny's Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hot Springs National Park

Crispy Tacos

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Tacos

Fajitas

Map

More near Hot Springs National Park to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston