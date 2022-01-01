Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Hot Springs National Park

Go
Hot Springs National Park restaurants
Toast

Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve burritos

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE. image

 

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.

5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$10.45
Refried beans, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes inside.
Burrito de Todo$10.95
Flour tortilla stuffed either beef or chicken fajita, lettuce tomatoes, rice beans & cheese.
Burrito Dinner #2 Fajita$10.95
Fajita chicken or Fajita Beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping.
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE image

 

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE

2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Supremo Burrito$8.45
Burrito Dinner #1$9.95
Shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping
Taco Burrito$10.45
Ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, chese & beans inside.
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE

Browse other tasty dishes in Hot Springs National Park

Chicken Enchiladas

Chimichangas

Tamales

Fajitas

Nachos

Enchiladas

Street Tacos

Carne Asada

Map

More near Hot Springs National Park to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston