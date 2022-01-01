Burritos in Hot Springs National Park
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve burritos
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.45
Refried beans, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes inside.
|Burrito de Todo
|$10.95
Flour tortilla stuffed either beef or chicken fajita, lettuce tomatoes, rice beans & cheese.
|Burrito Dinner #2 Fajita
|$10.95
Fajita chicken or Fajita Beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping.
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs
|Supremo Burrito
|$8.45
|Burrito Dinner #1
|$9.95
Shredded chicken or ground beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping
|Taco Burrito
|$10.45
Ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, chese & beans inside.