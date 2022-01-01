Chicken salad in Hot Springs National Park
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
608 East Grand Avenue, Hot Springs
|X1 Stirfry Chicken & Shrimp Salad
|$12.95
Gỏi Tôm Gà Xào - Stirfry Chicken and Shrimp with sliced Taro "croutons" on our classic Vietnamese salad. Mild spice. A Pho House Exclusive designed for health-conscious eaters who want a lot of flavor that traditional salads don't have. Rave reviews have compared it to the work of Wolfgang Puck.
|11B Gỏi Gà Nướng - Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Shredded green and red cabbage, Thai Basil, crushed peanuts, and fresh-squeezed lime vinaigrette with your choice of sliced beef, grilled chicken, fresh tofu, or shrimp.
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs
|Chicken & Shrimp Salad
|$9.95
With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream