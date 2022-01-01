Chimichangas in Hot Springs National Park
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs
|A13 Chimichanga Dinner
|$9.95
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with bean, cheese & your choice of ... Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken - Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat - Chicken & Shrimp - Beef & Shrimp Served with Rice & Beans
|A9 Grande Chimichanga
|$11.95
Four tortillas stuffed with fajita beef or chicken breast, with beans & cheese inside, deep fried golden brown, topped with your favorite sauce. Served with guacamole, olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sour cream
|A10 Chimichanga
|$9.95
A generous portion of rice with your choice of mean & topped with our famous Queso Blanco. Fajita Chicken - Fajita Beef - Shrimp
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs
|A9 Grande Chimichanga
|$11.95
Four tortillas stuffed with fajita beef or chicken breast, with beans & cheese inside, deep fried golden brown, topped with your favorite sauce. Served with guacamole, olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sour cream
|A13 Chimichanga Dinner
|$9.95
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with bean, cheese & your choice of ... Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken - Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat - Chicken & Shrimp - Beef & Shrimp Served with Rice & Beans
|A10 Chimichanga
|$9.95
A generous portion of rice with your choice of mean & topped with our famous Queso Blanco. Fajita Chicken - Fajita Beef - Shrimp