Chimichangas in Hot Springs National Park

Hot Springs National Park restaurants
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve chimichangas

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.

5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
A13 Chimichanga Dinner$9.95
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with bean, cheese & your choice of ... Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken - Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat - Chicken & Shrimp - Beef & Shrimp Served with Rice & Beans
A9 Grande Chimichanga$11.95
Four tortillas stuffed with fajita beef or chicken breast, with beans & cheese inside, deep fried golden brown, topped with your favorite sauce. Served with guacamole, olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sour cream
A10 Chimichanga$9.95
A generous portion of rice with your choice of mean & topped with our famous Queso Blanco. Fajita Chicken - Fajita Beef - Shrimp
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE

2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
A9 Grande Chimichanga$11.95
Four tortillas stuffed with fajita beef or chicken breast, with beans & cheese inside, deep fried golden brown, topped with your favorite sauce. Served with guacamole, olives, tomatoes, lettuce & sour cream
A13 Chimichanga Dinner$9.95
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with bean, cheese & your choice of ... Taco Meat or Shredded Chicken - Chicken or Beef Fajita Meat - Chicken & Shrimp - Beef & Shrimp Served with Rice & Beans
A10 Chimichanga$9.95
A generous portion of rice with your choice of mean & topped with our famous Queso Blanco. Fajita Chicken - Fajita Beef - Shrimp
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE

