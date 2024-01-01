Cobb salad in Hot Springs National Park
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve cobb salad
Bleu Monkey Grill - Little Rock, AR - Bleu Monkey Grill - Hot Springs, AR
4263 Central Ave, Hot Springs
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Chicken Breast, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, egg, and lettuce; tossed in our house-made vinaigrette
The Purple Cow - Hot Springs - 1490 Higdon Ferry Rd
1490 Higdon Ferry Rd, Hot Springs
|Cobb Salad
|$12.59
Breast of turkey, bacon, Cheddar cheese, tomato, olive salad, hard- boiled egg, peppers and avocado on a bed of mixed greens with your favorite dressing.