Cobb salad in Hot Springs National Park

Hot Springs National Park restaurants
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve cobb salad

Bleu Monkey Grill - Little Rock, AR - Bleu Monkey Grill - Hot Springs, AR

4263 Central Ave, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$12.99
Chicken Breast, avocado, bleu cheese, bacon, tomato, egg, and lettuce; tossed in our house-made vinaigrette
More about Bleu Monkey Grill - Little Rock, AR - Bleu Monkey Grill - Hot Springs, AR
The Purple Cow - Hot Springs - 1490 Higdon Ferry Rd

1490 Higdon Ferry Rd, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.59
Breast of turkey, bacon, Cheddar cheese, tomato, olive salad, hard- boiled egg, peppers and avocado on a bed of mixed greens with your favorite dressing.
More about The Purple Cow - Hot Springs - 1490 Higdon Ferry Rd

