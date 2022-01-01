Dumplings in Hot Springs National Park
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve dumplings
More about The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
608 East Grand Avenue, Hot Springs
|P8 The Pho House Dumpling Soup
|$14.95
Exclusive to The Pho House. Dumplings, Brisket, Poached Egg in Pho broth. Rated as the top dish by our regulars and team members. No substitutions are crazy modifying allowed. It's perfect the way it is.
|A4 Pan-Seared Dumplings (5)
|$8.00
Mama's handmade pork and shrimp dumplings. Served with our special dumpling sauce. This is the star of the show.
|P8 The Pho House Dumpling Soup
|$15.95
Exclusive to The Pho House. Dumplings, Brisket, Poached Egg in Pho broth. Rated as the top dish by our regulars and team members. No substitutions are crazy modifying allowed. It's perfect the way it is.