Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Hot Springs National Park

Go
Hot Springs National Park restaurants
Toast

Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve fajitas

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE. image

 

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.

5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
A20 Fajita Potatoes$9.95
Fajita chicken, steak or shrimp stuffed in a grilled jalepeño-chedder cheese tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese, & sour cream, served with steamed vegetables, or chicken tortilla soup, garnished with lettuce & tomato
Burrito Dinner #2 Fajita$10.95
Fajita chicken or Fajita Beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping.
Soft Fajita Taco$3.25
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE image

 

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE

2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Beef Quesadilla$11.99
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
Sm Side Fajita Meet$5.95
Trio Fajita Quesadilla$12.45
Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Chicken, Beef & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE

Browse other tasty dishes in Hot Springs National Park

Taco Salad

Carne Asada

Chicken Sandwiches

Chimichangas

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Sopapilla

Map

More near Hot Springs National Park to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston