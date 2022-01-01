Fajitas in Hot Springs National Park
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs
|A20 Fajita Potatoes
|$9.95
Fajita chicken, steak or shrimp stuffed in a grilled jalepeño-chedder cheese tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese, & sour cream, served with steamed vegetables, or chicken tortilla soup, garnished with lettuce & tomato
|Burrito Dinner #2 Fajita
|$10.95
Fajita chicken or Fajita Beef. Served with rice & beans and your choice of topping.
|Soft Fajita Taco
|$3.25
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs
|Fajita Beef Quesadilla
|$11.99
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
|Sm Side Fajita Meet
|$5.95
|Trio Fajita Quesadilla
|$12.45
Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Chicken, Beef & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.