Fish tacos in Hot Springs National Park

Hot Springs National Park restaurants
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve fish tacos

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE. image

 

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.

5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$3.75
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE image

 

Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE

2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
A16 Talapia Fish Tacos$10.95
Two tilapia fillets, lightly breaded served on 2 soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, pico de gallo, rice & beans. We suggest our house dressing to complement you tacos
