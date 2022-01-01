Fish tacos in Hot Springs National Park
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve fish tacos
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs
|Fish Taco
|$3.75
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs
|A16 Talapia Fish Tacos
|$10.95
Two tilapia fillets, lightly breaded served on 2 soft tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, pico de gallo, rice & beans. We suggest our house dressing to complement you tacos