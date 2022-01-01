Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Hot Springs National Park

Hot Springs National Park restaurants
Toast

Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe

608 East Grand Avenue, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
31 Grilled Chicken Rice Plate$13.95
Classic Saigon street fare - Rice Plate with fried egg, shredded pork skin, sausage quiche served with tomato, cucumber, carrot, daikon, and fish sauce.
11B Gỏi Gà Nướng - Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
Shredded green and red cabbage, Thai Basil, crushed peanuts, and fresh-squeezed lime vinaigrette with your choice of sliced beef, grilled chicken, fresh tofu, or shrimp.
S3 Grilled Chicken Bánh Mì$7.00
Baguette, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalepeno, soy sauce
More about The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
18eda8c2-c3c0-4951-8ca9-c0ab25361349 image

 

Red Oak Fillin' Station

2169 Carpenter Dam Road, Hot Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner$14.00
More about Red Oak Fillin' Station

