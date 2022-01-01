Grilled chicken in Hot Springs National Park
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
608 East Grand Avenue, Hot Springs
|31 Grilled Chicken Rice Plate
|$13.95
Classic Saigon street fare - Rice Plate with fried egg, shredded pork skin, sausage quiche served with tomato, cucumber, carrot, daikon, and fish sauce.
|11B Gỏi Gà Nướng - Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Shredded green and red cabbage, Thai Basil, crushed peanuts, and fresh-squeezed lime vinaigrette with your choice of sliced beef, grilled chicken, fresh tofu, or shrimp.
|S3 Grilled Chicken Bánh Mì
|$7.00
Baguette, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, cucumber, jalepeno, soy sauce