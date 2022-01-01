Nachos in Hot Springs National Park
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve nachos
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs
|Beef Nachos
|$8.45
Seasoned ground beef, beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
|Jose's Nachos
|$8.95
Guacamole, beans, beef, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeños, black olives & tomatoes.
|Beans and Cheese Nachos
|$8.45
Beans, cheese, sour cream, jalapeños & lettuce
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs
|Fiesta Nachos
|$9.99
A pile of crispy chips with beans, meat, queso dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & jalapeños.
|Jose's Nachos
|$8.95
Guacamole, beans, beef, lettuce, sour cream, jalapeños, black olives & tomatoes.
|Fajita Nachos
|$8.75
Chicken or Beef Fajita with beans, guacamole, olives, mushrooms, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and jalapeños