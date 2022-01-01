Quesadillas in Hot Springs National Park
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve quesadillas
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - CENTRAL AVE.
5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs
|Casa Quesadilla
|$11.99
Faijta Chicken or Beef served in a tasty garlic herb tortilla with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, & tomatoes.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.95
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Shrimp. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
|Kids - Bf Quesadilla
|$6.99
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs
|Vegetarian Quesadilla
|$10.25
Monterrey Jack Cheese melted in a flour tortilla with mushrooms, onions & bell peppers
|Fajita Beef Quesadilla
|$11.99
Flour Tortilla, Cheese & Fajita Beef. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & tomatoes on side.
