Shrimp salad in Hot Springs National Park
Hot Springs National Park restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
The Pho House - Viet Kitchen & Cafe
608 East Grand Avenue, Hot Springs
|X1 Stirfry Chicken & Shrimp Salad
|$12.95
Gỏi Tôm Gà Xào - Stirfry Chicken and Shrimp with sliced Taro "croutons" on our classic Vietnamese salad. Mild spice. A Pho House Exclusive designed for health-conscious eaters who want a lot of flavor that traditional salads don't have. Rave reviews have compared it to the work of Wolfgang Puck.
More about Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
Jose's Mexican Grill and Cantina - MALVERN AVE
2215 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs
|Chicken & Shrimp Salad
|$9.95
With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream
|Beef & Shrimp Salad
|$9.95
With fresh lettuce, tomato, black olives, beans & sour cream