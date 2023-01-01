Chicken salad in Hot Springs Village
Hot Springs Village restaurants that serve chicken salad
Wingers Chicken & Biscuits -
4656 North State Highway 7 Suite T, Hot Springs Village
|Chicken Salad Croissant Combo
|$9.95
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad on croissant, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink
|Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo
|$10.95
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad on sourdough, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Home Plate Cafe & Bakery
5110 North Highway 7, Hot Springs Village
|Caribbean Chicken Salad
|$12.99
spinach, grilled chicken, pineapple, oranges, craisins, and red onions, served with rasberry vinaigrette
|Monterey Chicken Salad
|$13.99
spinach, grilled chicken, mushrooms, bacon, red onion, diced tomato, and mozzarella cheese, served with choice of dressing.
|Chicken Club Salad
|$0.00
fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing