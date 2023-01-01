Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hot Springs Village

Go
Hot Springs Village restaurants
Toast

Hot Springs Village restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Wingers Chicken & Biscuits -

4656 North State Highway 7 Suite T, Hot Springs Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant Combo$9.95
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad on croissant, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink
Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo$10.95
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad on sourdough, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.95
More about Wingers Chicken & Biscuits -
Consumer pic

 

Home Plate Cafe & Bakery

5110 North Highway 7, Hot Springs Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caribbean Chicken Salad$12.99
spinach, grilled chicken, pineapple, oranges, craisins, and red onions, served with rasberry vinaigrette
Monterey Chicken Salad$13.99
spinach, grilled chicken, mushrooms, bacon, red onion, diced tomato, and mozzarella cheese, served with choice of dressing.
Chicken Club Salad$0.00
fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing
More about Home Plate Cafe & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Hot Springs Village

Boneless Wings

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Buffalo Wings

Grilled Chicken

Green Beans

Pies

Map

More near Hot Springs Village to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

North Little Rock

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Texarkana

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston