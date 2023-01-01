Chicken sandwiches in Hot Springs Village
Hot Springs Village restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Wingers Chicken & Biscuits -
4656 North State Highway 7 Suite T, Hot Springs Village
|Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink
|Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo
|$10.95
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad on sourdough, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$9.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Wingers Sauce, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink
Home Plate Cafe & Bakery
5110 North Highway 7, Hot Springs Village
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
buttermilk fried chicken breast on bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and served with fries
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.69
Homemade chicken salad on your choice of bread, with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, served with house made kettle chips or ruffles.