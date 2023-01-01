Grilled chicken in Hot Springs Village
Hot Springs Village restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Wingers Chicken & Biscuits -
4656 North State Highway 7 Suite T, Hot Springs Village
|Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$9.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Wingers Sauce, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink
Home Plate Cafe & Bakery
5110 North Highway 7, Hot Springs Village
|Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad
|$0.00
grilled chicken, tortilla strips, lettuce, green onion, black olives, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese, and served with Buttermilk Salsa
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$12.69
chicken breast grilled with house seasoning, served with 2 sides and roll
