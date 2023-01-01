Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Hot Springs Village

Hot Springs Village restaurants
Hot Springs Village restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Wingers Chicken & Biscuits -

4656 North State Highway 7 Suite T, Hot Springs Village

Deluxe Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal$10.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Meal$9.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, & Wingers Sauce, 1 regular side, 1 regular drink
More about Wingers Chicken & Biscuits -
Home Plate Cafe & Bakery

5110 North Highway 7, Hot Springs Village

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
grilled chicken breast on bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato and served with house made kettle chips or ruffles.
More about Home Plate Cafe & Bakery

