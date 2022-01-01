Go
Toast

Hot Table

IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

344 Russell Street • $

Avg 4.1 (53 reviews)

Popular Items

BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINI
roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, american cheese, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, tomatoes
BUILD YOUR OWN PANINI
You choose the meat, cheese, spread and veggie toppings.
CHEESE STEAK PANINI
shaved steak, mayo, american cheese, roasted onions, roasted red peppers
BOTTLED BEVERAGE
A variety of bottled teas, juices, waters and soda for your convenience
FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE$2.79
⚠️ NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
roasted chicken, pesto mayo, provolone cheese, salami, roasted onions, roasted red peppers
COOKIE$2.75
Grab-N-Go —all natural cookie available in chocolate chunk or salted caramel
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN PANINI
roasted chicken, chipotle mayo, american cheese, salami, roasted onions, tomatoes, pickles
KETTLE CHIPS$1.19
All Natural kettle cooked chips, available in plain salted, rosemary or sweet maui onion — GF

Location

344 Russell Street

Hadley MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
