Toast

Hot Table

TEMPORARILY CLOSED — We'll be back soon!

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

160F Apex Drive • $$

Avg 4.7 (1652 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEESE STEAK PANINI
shaved steak, mayo, american cheese, roasted onions, roasted red peppers
BUILD YOUR OWN PANINI
You choose the meat, cheese, spread and veggie toppings.
TURKEY CLUB PANINI
shaved turkey, crumbled bacon, mayo, american cheese, lettuce, red onions, tomatoes
CHICKEN PARM PANINI
roasted chicken, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, roasted onions, roasted red peppers
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN PANINI
roasted chicken, chipotle mayo, american cheese, salami, roasted onions, tomatoes, pickles
CAPRESE PANINI
fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt & pepper
FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE$2.79
⚠️ NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
CHICKEN PESTO PANINI
roasted chicken, pesto mayo, provolone cheese, salami, roasted onions, roasted red peppers
KETTLE CHIPS$1.19
All Natural kettle cooked chips, available in plain salted, rosemary or sweet maui onion — GF
BUFFALO CHICKEN PANINI
roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, american cheese, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

160F Apex Drive

Marlborough MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

