SEAFOOD

1113 Hospital Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1205 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Boxx$21.99
Shrimp Pasta Salad$14.99
romaine lettuce with rotini pasta, tomato, egg, parmesan & romano, topped with sauteed shrimp
Crab Cake Croissant$11.99
fried crab cake, pepperjack cheese and spillway sauce on a toasted croissant
Hot Line Plate Lunch$9.50
Loaded Fries$12.99
steak fries topped with melted cheese, bacon, spillway sauce, ranch, and house-pickled peppers
Combo Boxx$22.99
choose 2: fish, shrimp, crawfish, oysters, jumpers
The Swamp Thing$12.99
handmade half-pound burger with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and spillway sauce
Crawfish Pasta Salad$15.99
romaine lettuce with rotini pasta, tomato, egg, house-pickled peppers, parmesan & romano, topped with fried crawfish tails
Small Loaded Fries$6.50
Shrimp Poboy Whole$13.99
dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle and spillway sauce
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

1113 Hospital Rd

New Roads LA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
