HOT TEXAS GRILLS
We are located in the food truck at Moontower Saloon, serving up pit-smoked meats in a variety of tasty menu items. Pick up your order and enjoy it while hanging out under the oaks, or take it home with you.
10212 Menchaca Rd.,
Location
Austin TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
