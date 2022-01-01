Go
Toast

HOT TEXAS GRILLS

We are located in the food truck at Moontower Saloon, serving up pit-smoked meats in a variety of tasty menu items. Pick up your order and enjoy it while hanging out under the oaks, or take it home with you.

10212 Menchaca Rd.,

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

10212 Menchaca Rd.,

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Serranos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Matador ATX

No reviews yet

Food container serving Latin American street food in South Austin at Lustre Pearl South

Pho With Us

No reviews yet

Locally owned and made, authentic Vietnamese food with an Austin twist.

Indian Roller

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston