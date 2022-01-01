Go
Toast

Hot Tomato Pizza

We are an East coast style pizzeria. That means we bake on a traditional stone deck oven and use ingredients consistent with old-school New York and New Jersey pizzerias.
We make all of the dough in-house, daily, cook all of our meats, make our sauces and prep all of our vegetables daily as well. We source locally raised sausage and bacon and use local produce growers during the growing season.

PIZZA

124 North Mulberry • $$

Avg 4.8 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Cookies$2.00
Sm Grey/Gold$25.00
Cheesy Breadsticks$6.49
14" Hula Hula$16.49
Za Sauce
Mozzarella
Canadian Bacon
Pineapples
Jalapeños
Antipasto Salad$10.99
Large size. Mixed greens, mushrooms, onions, olives and tomatoes, salami, pepperoni, provolone, sweet peppers, cucumber.
Cheese Slice$2.50
14" The Stash$17.99
Mozzarella, Sliced figs, Prosciutto, Gorgonzola and drizzled with truffle oil.
Small Marinara$1.00

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

124 North Mulberry

Fruita CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Copper Club Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Copper Club Brewing Co. is a small independently owned craft brewery in Downtown Fruita, Colorado. Our focus is brewing traditional beer styles utilizing the highest quality ingredients available and locally sourced when possible. With super delicious brew that is hand crafted with love, we build community one pint at a time! Thank you for purchasing our beer!

Suds Brothers Brewery

No reviews yet

Fruita's Premier Brewpub. Welcome To Fruita!

Clubhouse 25

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Highland Distillery

No reviews yet

Craft cocktails created with spirits made in Grand Junction, CO.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston