Hot Tomato Pizza
We are an East coast style pizzeria. That means we bake on a traditional stone deck oven and use ingredients consistent with old-school New York and New Jersey pizzerias.
We make all of the dough in-house, daily, cook all of our meats, make our sauces and prep all of our vegetables daily as well. We source locally raised sausage and bacon and use local produce growers during the growing season.
PIZZA
Location
124 North Mulberry
Fruita CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
