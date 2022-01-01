Go
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

Come in and enjoy!

30 S. Michigan Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fresh Salmon Maki$6.95
Only fresh salmon in the roll
Tempura Shrimp Maki$7.95
Shrimp tempura, mayo, masago, topped with marinated sweet soy sauce.
Ocean Trio Poke$14.50
Sushi grade Yellow Fin Tuna, Salmon & White Tuna, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, cucumbers, avocados, fresh mango, other vegetables, white miso dressing and Kizami Nori.
Mango Salmon Poke$14.50
Fresh salmon, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, fresh mango, honey spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Tempura Udon$11.75
Popular shrimp and vegetable tempura served on the side with a noodle soup made with hearty Udon noodles.
Negi Hamachi Maki$6.50
YellowTail with scallions
Black Pearl Tuna Poke$15.95
Sushi grade Yellow Fin Tuna, black rice (white rice optional), crunchy noodles, sweet peppers, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, sesame, Togarashi and Kizami Nori.
Tropical Shrimp Poke$14.00
Cooked shrimp, seasoned Japanese rice, crunchy noodles, red tobiko, sweet peppers, cucumbers, avocados, other vegetables, honey spicy mayo, Ponzu sauce and Togarashi.
Disposable Utensils Quantity
Under Chicago's Ordinance. Disposable utensils are only provided by request. Enter the quantity of settings you would like. We allow one setting per entree.
Pad Kee Mao$12.50
Stir-fry wide rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, basil leaves, carrots, jalapeno, tomatoes, baby corn & bell peppers.
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acanto

No reviews yet

Across from Millennium park and along Chicago’s Cultural Mile, Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar is a treasured destination for those who appreciate authentic and approachable Italian food in a conversation-friendly atmosphere. Acanto serves seasonally-driven Italian cuisine from both regions of Italy utilizing artisanal ingredients from Midwest farmers and producers. While Acanto is well-known for its expansive, award-winning wine list that showcases more than 700 bottles, the libations menu is rounded out by Italian classics including spritzes and negronis along with craft cocktails, beer, and spirits.

Remington's

No reviews yet

Located directly on Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile, Remington’s is an American grill with an approachable and contemporary take on the classics you love. Part of 4 Star Restaurant Group, the 225-seat space is the perfect destination before or after the theatre, a busy day of shopping on Michigan Avenue, a casual lunch or intimate dinner with colleagues. Lunch and dinner are served daily, with brunch on the weekends and happy hour from 4-6pm Monday – Friday. Known for incredible steaks, fresh oysters, burgers, salads and an exceptional wine program, Remington’s also offers a variety of stunning private and semi-private dining spaces for groups of 10 to 225.

The Exchange

No reviews yet

A chef-driven, vegetable forward menu with the decadence of your favorite steakhouse.

Seven Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Chicago's Hidden Gem, With the freshest and great tasting food for many to enjoy.

