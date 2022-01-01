Go
Toast

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

Come in and enjoy!

3930 N. Pulaski

No reviews yet

Popular Items

California Maki$5.75
Cucumber, avocado, kana crab.
Chinese Fried Rice$9.60
Fried jasmine rice contains eggs, onions and bean sprouts, topped with green onions.
Salmon Avocado Maki$7.25
Fresh salmon and avocado.
Miso Soup$2.95
Japanese soup consisting of a stock called "dashi" which is mixed with softened miso, scallions, seaweed and tofu .
Gyoza (5)$5.95
Japanese pork Dumplings lightly steamed and then pan-fried for added flavor with sesame chili sauce.
(Free) Veggie Egg Roll
FREE per order for the bill over $20.
Disposable Utensils Quantity
Under Chicago's Ordinance. Disposable utensils are only provided by request. Enter the quantity of settings you would like. We allow one setting per entree.
Edamame$4.25
Edamame soybean pods harvested right before the bean begins to harden are lightly boiled and seasoned with sea salt.
Crab Rangoon (5)$5.95
Fried dumpling, diced kana crab meat, chives, cream cheese. Served with sweet&sour sauce.
Pad Thai$9.75
Stir-fry noodle dish made with thin rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and scallions tossed in sweet and tangy sauce topped with crushed peanuts, carrot, cabbage, and lime.
See full menu

Location

3930 N. Pulaski

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eris Brewery and Cider House

No reviews yet

Craft beer, cider, and food for all!
Our menu aims to satisfy meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, pescetarians, and those who observe gluten free diets.
Named for the most notorious instigator of ancient Greek mythology, women-owned and -operated ERIS Brewery and Cider House opened in February 2018, claiming as its home a MCMX Masonic Temple that had most recently served as a Korean Presbyterian church. We are the first of our kind that we know of. Come on out and try something new!

Smoque BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ Low and Slow

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

Neighborhood sandwich shop featuring scratch made snacks, soups, salads, sandwiches and treats in a cozy, family friendly setting.

Breakfast House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston