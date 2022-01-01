Go
Toast

Hotbird

Nashville hot chicken & craft beer!

1951 Telegraph Ave. #2

Popular Items

Wings$15.00
3 Jumbo wings, buttered garlic bread, apple vinegar slaw, comeback sauce
Ex Side Comeback$0.50
Side of comeback sauce
Banana$4.00
Banana pudding, fresh bananas, whipped cream
Collard Greens$3.50
Slow cooked collard greens, ham hock, crispy garlic
Nashville Fish & Chips$19.00
Beer battered fish, buttered garlic bread, fries, apple vinegar slaw, dill pickles, tartar sauce, comeback sauce
Fish Sandwich$14.00
Fried fish, apple vinegar slaw, comeback sauce, dill pickles, buttered bun
Fries$3.50
Order of fries
Cheezy Grits$3.50
Tillamook cheddar yellow corn grits, topped with charred tomato and pickled corn salsa
Strawberry Lem Soda$3.50
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken, apple vinegar slaw, comeback sauce, dill pickles, buttered bun
Location

1951 Telegraph Ave. #2

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
