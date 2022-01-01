Hot Box NC
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
165 Brumley Ave NE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
165 Brumley Ave NE
Concord NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mr C's Restaurant
Mr C's has developed a reputation of the finest food, fast service and low prices.
"We will keep it that way."
Journeymen’s bar and grill
Come in and enjoy!
Coach's - Kannapolis
Come in and enjoy!
El Amigo
Come in and enjoy!