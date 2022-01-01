Go
Hotcakes Bakes

Upscale cake & cupcake bakery now serving breakfast & lunch, smoothies, pressed juice & gelato!

CUPCAKES • CAKES

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)

Dr. Bergman$8.00
carrots, celery, apples, spinach, lemon, ginger
Peanut Butter Brownie$4.25
contains peanuts
Salted Caramel Bar$4.25
flaky sea salt and house-made caramel on a shortbread crust
Individual Tart$7.00
mixed berry or banana cream
Almond Croissant$4.50
Green-Up$8.00
celery, cucumber, spinach, lemon, ginger, mint
Lemon Bar$4.25
Cake Roll Slice$8.00
almond sponge cake rolled with vanilla whipped cream & mixed berries
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
Canelé$3.50
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
