Hot Chicken Mama
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
168 Montauk Highway • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
168 Montauk Highway
Blue Point NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tina's Italian Ices & Ice Cream
Italian ices, ice cream, shakes, acai bowls and more...
Local Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Stereo Garden
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Point Brewpub
Long Island's Craft Brewery offering beer, food, and more for delivery and take-out.