Hot Chix of Santa Rosa

Where Cali and Nashville Chix Hook-up.

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

280 Mission Blvd.

Avg 2.5 (8 reviews)

Popular Items

Corn Bread$4.99
Traditional cornbread with a hint of fresh jalapeno and cheddar cheese, served with a dollop of honey butter.
Maple Bourbon Waffle$5.99
Waffle strips with Maple
Bourbon Dipping Sauce. Trust us, it's Yummy AF!
Corn Fritters (6)$5.99
Deep fried, with a kick of fresh jalapenos and cheddar cheese, served with a yummy honey sriracha sauce.
Baked Beans$4.99
Southern style baked beans, chix with soul.
Mac & Cheese$5.99
Rich and creamy, don't forget your veggies ;) cause in the south Mac & Cheese is a veggie!
Thotties (3)$8.99
Three Nashville hot chicken breast tenders served on Texas Toast and comeback sauce on the side.
Fountain Drinks$2.99
32 OZ
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Nashville chicken sandwich topped with comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.
Crinkle Cut Fries$4.99
Tossed in a smoked paprika parmesan seasoning, with a side of comeback sauce. The best damn fries ever!
Call Yo' Mama!$11.99
This Nashville chicken sandwich is so hot, you will have to Call Yo' Mama to bail you out again. Topped with comeback sauce, coleslaw, and pickles.
Location

280 Mission Blvd.

Santa Rosa CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
