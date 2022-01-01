Hot Chix of Santa Rosa

Union Hotel Restaurant

No reviews yet

At Union Hotel Restaurant, nothing makes us happier than bringing people together through the warmth, comfort, and flavor of homemade Italian cuisine. With years of culinary experience passed down through our family and influences from the dishes of our home country, we provide our guests with a true taste of Italy right here in the beautiful California wine country. Our meals are always freshly prepared with only the best ingredients, and our warm, welcoming staff is here to ensure you feel right at home with us. Join us soon, indulge in fresh, familiar, delicious meals with friends and family, and let us share with you our love of all things food and hospitality.

