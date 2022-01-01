Hot Dog Pete's
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
25 Georgia Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
25 Georgia Avenue
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
How Crispy Express - Summerhill
The CRISPIEST bird.
Sammies by Atlanta, for Atlanta!
Tom, Dick & Hank - Downtown
Redefining Barbecue & Southern Hospitality.
Please take note: Guests will need to present the credit card used to purchase the order and ID when picking up orders. Thank you for your cooperation.
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Fresh, seasonally flavored brioche doughnuts made daily.
Delicious hamburgers on our brioche buns for lunch!
Dine-In or To-Go!
Little Bear
Little Bear
''Regular Dinners' in Summerhill, ATL
Pickup Only | Holiday Hours: Tuesday - Sunday 5 - 9 pm Dec 1, 2020 - Jan 3, 2021