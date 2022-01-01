Hot Dog on a Stick
Our Hot Doggers are ready to serve our fresh, made-to-order Stick Items, French Fries, Funnel Cake Sticks – and of course, our world-famous hand-stomped Lemonade! Stop by to order and enjoy.
HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
3146 Mission Blvd. • $
Location
3146 Mission Blvd.
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
