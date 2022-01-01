Bars & Lounges
American
Hotel Albatross
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
414 Reviews
$$
2319 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
2319 NW Market St, Seattle WA 98107
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Portage Bay Cafe
local. organic. sustainable.
Skål Beer Hall
We appreciate the support with our modified operations! Outdoor covered
& heated dining and takeout available Wed-Sun.
We are also filling beer, mead, and cider growlers (64 or 32oz). We have 64oz growlers available for purchase or you can bring your own.
Pie Bar - Ballard
Come in and enjoy!
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Dump Truck by Plenty of Clouds is parked right inside the Cloudburst beer garden in Ballard. Order online for pick up or while you sip a beer. Cheers!